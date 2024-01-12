“Live to fight another day” – Liam Nolan reveals nasty allergic reaction that forced him to withdraw from Sinsamut rematch

Liam Nolan talked about a bizarre allergic reaction that led to his rematch against Sinsamut Klinmee being canceled.

In July 2022, Nolan was riding a two-fight win streak before suffering a second-round knockout loss against Sinsamut. Four months later, the U.K. lightweight Muay Thai fighter bounced back with a unanimous decision win against Eddie Abasolo at ONE on Prime Video 4.

A year later, the 26-year-old was matched up against Sinsamut for a rematch in November 2023. Unfortunately, Nolan was forced to pull out due to an allergic reaction, which he recently described during an interview with ONE:

“I had an allergic reaction to something in Thailand and my face blew up. I really ill and was in bed for a few days. After talking about it with my coach, we just decided it was better to withdraw and live to fight another day than to enter a fight of that magnitude unprepared and unhealthy.”

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live on U.S. Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Liam Nolan has a few “tricks” up his sleeve heading into ONE Fight Night 18

Liam Nolan has shown flashes of potential that make him a legitimate threat in the ONE lightweight Muay Thai division. Nolan’s latest test will be on January 12 when he meets promotional newcomer Ali Aliev inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 18.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Nolan had this to say about being confident due to some tricks he learned from his trainer:

“I've not seen too much of him. I've seen a few clips, but my trainer has got a lot of faith that I can get the job done. And we've been working on some tricks in training, so yeah, we’re confident.”

Ali Aliev is making his ONE debut at 25 years old. Therefore, the winner between him and Liam Nolan on Friday will establish himself as a young contender that ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel must keep an eye on.

Watch Nolan's interview with SCMP below: