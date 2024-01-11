“Let all the shots fly” – Liam Nolan says he won’t hold back in Muay Thai war vs. Ali Aliev

While he does have big ambitions for the year ahead, Liam Nolan has one thing on his mind coming into his return at ONE Fight Night 18.

The British striker is excited to step back through the ropes of the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and return to competition after nearly a year away from the spotlight.

Illness prevented Nolan’s return from taking place at the end of last year, and all of that built-up energy is ready to explode this Friday, January 12, when he takes on debuting star Ali Aliev.

Ahead of fight night, Nolan told the South China Morning Post that returning to doing what he does best has got him counting down the minutes until the opening bell:

“I'm just looking forward to just putting it out there and just letting my shots fly, you know? Not holding them back, just let them all fly. And yeah, like just enjoy it, man. It's been a while since I fought so I just want to go in there let all the shots fly and enjoy the whole process of it”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Nolan will look to make a statement of intent at ONE Fight Night 18

Though he is just happy to be back competing under the ONE Championship banner, you can bet that Liam Nolan will be looking to remind everyone what he’s all about.

The nickname ‘Lethal’ isn’t just given away, and the Brit appeared to be building some serious momentum ahead of his break from action.

Not getting to face Sinsamut Klinmee in a rematch at the end of last year will have stung. But getting back in people’s minds with a win over Aliev at the first Fight Night card of 2024 is a strong way to make up for it.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription on January 12. Check your local listings for more details.