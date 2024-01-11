“Just happy to be back” – Liam Nolan wants to ‘put on a show’ in ONE return vs Ali Aliev

British striking dynamo Liam Nolan is ready to dish out another trademark ‘Lethal’ performance when he steps back onto the global stage of ONE Championship this Friday, January 12.

The Knowlesy Academy affiliate, a longtime training partner of Jonathan Haggerty, hasn’t competed since his impressive win over Eddie Abasolo in November 2022 due to a series of injuries and illnesses keeping him on the sidelines throughout 2023.

But after a turbulent year out of his way, the 26-year-old is prepared to impress inside the ONE ring when he faces Ali Aliev in a crucial lightweight Muay Thai war at ONE Fight Night 18 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of his debut in the Mecca of Muay Thai, Liam Nolan told the South China Morning Post:

“I’m just happy to be back. It was a four-week notice call but yeah I was ready to go was in the gym anyway. So we took it and yeah now we're just here, we're ready to to put on a show now. And yeah just enjoying everything, enjoying fight week, and yeah ready for Saturday.”

Watch the full interview here:

Liam Nolan can move closer to ONE gold with a statement at ONE Fight Night 18

With a chance to debut inside the legendary venue and an opportunity to be the first British fighter to make headway via the promotion’s exclusive partnership deal with Sky Sports, Liam Nolan aims to use this next match as another step to the ONE world title.

‘Lethal’ missed out on the opportunity to tango for five rounds after his loss to Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE 159, a victory that gave the Thai upstart his first shot at Regian Eersel’s coveted 26 pounds of gold.

That loss hasn’t dampened Liam Nolan's spirit to make another run to ONE gold, though.

The Londoner’s three impressive wins under the ONE banner have already proved that he can make it big time. And another W into his resume against Aliev would significantly help his cause.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 18 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, January 12.