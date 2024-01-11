“It’s great to see” – Liam Nolan pleased to see UK fighters doing their bit on ‘the big stage of ONE Championship’

‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan is thrilled to see U.K. fighters making their mark on the grandest stage of martial arts, ONE Championship.

This Friday night, January 12, Nolan will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok determined to add another impressive win to his resume. The former WBC Muay Thai world champion will square off with Russian debutant Ali Aliev.

Days before making his long-awaited return to the ONE ring, Liam Nolan spoke about the surge of incredible talent from the United Kingdom who have been dominating the competition in ONE Championship.

“There's a lot of good fighters from the U.K. I've always said it, that, you know, fighters from the U.K. are top level,” Nolan told the South China Morning Post. “If you're a top-level British fighter then you ou are world-level in my opinion. So yeah now it's showing on the big stage of ONE Championship and it’s great to see.”

Liam Nolan gunning for a big win in his ONE Championship return

The last time ONE Championship fans saw Liam Nolan in action was more than a year ago. ‘Lethal’ scored a unanimous decision victory over Eddie Abasolo, earning him his third win under the promotional banner.

Looking to spoil Nolan’s return is the 2021 IFMA world champion Ali Aliev. Though he’ll be making his debut on short notice against one of the United Kingdom’s most electrifying forces, the 25-year-old Russian standout is determined to keep his slate intact inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Will Liam Nolan add another big win to his resume, or will Ali Aliev deliver a debut to remember in The Land of Smiles?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on January 12.