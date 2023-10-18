“It pushes me” – Liam Nolan says being with Jonathan Haggerty inspires him to be the best fighter he can be

Training alongside ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty inspires Liam ‘Lethal’ Nolan to be the absolute best fighter he can be.

On November 3rd, Haggerty will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium seven months removed from his epic first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama to capture the bantamweight Muay Thai world title. Returning to the scene, ‘The General’ will look to add another 26 pounds of ONE gold to his mantle when he squares off with fellow world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown.

Gearing up for his own return at ONE Fight Night 16, Liam Nolan has found inspiration while training alongside Haggerty in the weeks leading up to their highly anticipated returns.

“We train together all the time. Whenever we train together, we always push each other,” Nolan told ONE Championship. “Even if we’re just in the same room and I’m watching him train, it pushes me.

Last competing under the ONE banner in November 2022, Liam Nolan will return for a Muay Thai clash with 81-win veteran Sinsamut Klinmee. The bout will serve as a rematch after the pair originally met at ONE 159 last year. On that night, Klinmee walked away with a second-round knockout, scoring his second-straight win at the time.

Since then, Nolan has bounced back, earning a unanimous decision victory over Eddie Abasolo at ONE on Prime Video 4. If ‘Lethal’ can even the series with Klinmee, he would potentially establish himself as a legitimate contender in the lightweight Muay Thai division.

Will Nolan get retribution at ONE Fight Night 16, or will Sinsamut Klinmee score a second-straight win over the former WBC Muay Thai world champion.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 16 live and for free in U.S. primetime on November 3.