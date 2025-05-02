“The confidence is there” - Tye Ruotolo says mental fortitude is at its peak for Dante Leon trilogy at ONE Fight Night 31

Tye Ruotolo is full of confidence going into his trilogy match with Dante Leon.

On Friday, May 2, Ruotolo will put his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship on the line against Leon when the two co-headline a loaded ONE Fight Night 31 card inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be the pair's third-ever meeting, with the first two going down outside of ONE Championship.

The first time they met in 2020, Leon earned a referee's decision victory over Ruotolo. However, Ruotolo got his redemption a year later, submitting the Canadian via a guillotine choke under the Who's Number One banner.

Looking back on their last meeting and their impending clash in The Land of Smiles, Ruotolo was brimming with confidence. Understandably, considering how things played out the last time they met.

"Confidence, yeah, it’s part of the mental heading into this one," Ruotolo told JitsMagazine. "It’s important, plus I got the win against him the last time out, too. So yeah, the confidence is there to beat Dante Leon and defend my gold."

Tye Ruotolo excited for what's to come after closing the book on his rivalry with Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

While Tye Ruotolo is by no means looking past the always dangerous Dnate Leon, the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling king can't help but look toward the future and what will come after a second straight victory over the Canadian BJJ star.

"Yeah, for right now it's for sure just to defend my belt, get back in action, set my MMA debut, and then from there I'd be looking to hopefully set up my new gym with my brother and keep the ball rolling in the competition department, both MMA and jiu-jitsu," he said.

Ruotolo's brother, Kade Ruotolo, has already made two appearances in mixed martial arts in ONE, and looked pretty damn spectacular doing it. Needless to say, fight fans are eager to see what Tye Ruotolo can do in four-ounce gloves.

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2.

