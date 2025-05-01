“Keep the ball rolling” - Tye Ruotolo reveals immediate plans after he settles the score with rival Dante Leon

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is heading back to the office this weekend after a 10-month injury layoff.

Ruotolo will look to defend his gold against Canadian rival and former IBJJF no-gi world champion Dante Leon. But after taking care of business against his perennial rival, Ruotolo says he's looking at making a massive shift and potentially make his professional mixed martial arts debut, finally.

Speaking to JitsMagazine in a recent interview, Ruotolo talked about keeping 'the ball rolling' after making his next world title defense.

The 22-year-old Atos Jiu-jitsu representative said:

"Yeah, for right now it's for sure just to defend my belt, get back in action, set my MMA debut, and then from there I'd be looking to hopefully set up my new gym with my brother and keep the ball rolling in the competition department, both MMA and jiu-jitsu."

Fans won't have to wait long to see Tye Ruotolo back in action in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Tye Ruotolo stakes coveted gold against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

American star Tye Ruotolo will put his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line against Canadian counterpart Dante Leon.

The two trade submissions in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast in U.S. primetime this Friday, May 2.

The event emanates live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

