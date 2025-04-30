“It's like a spectacle every time” - Dante Leon thanks ONE for adding glitz and glamor to submission grappling

ONE Championship submission grappling star Dante Leon of Canada is proud to showcase his skills on the global stage.

The 29-year-old Leon joined the world's largest martial arts organization last December, and has since put together two highly impressive wins over tough opponents.

Needless to say, Leon has been blown away by the competition and spectacle of ONE Championship. He told Cageside Press in a recent interview:

"ONE does a great job of balancing everything and making such a great event. It's like a spectacle every time you're there—the lights, the audience, the camera work, it's all incredible."

Dante Leon is set to challenge reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world titlelholder Tye Ruotolo for the coveted belt.

Leon and Ruotolo square off in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand this Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Dante Leon admits to having difficulty finding sparring partners like Tye Ruotolo

Dante Leon says he's tried his best to get ready for Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31, but it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing finding a sparring partner who can emulate the American's unique style.

He told ONE:

"You kinda have to piece it together. When you think about somebody like Tye, it's hard to find somebody who has that. You could find somebody who has really good D’arces, but then they're usually gonna be a tall, lanky kind of grappler, and that's not really what Tye is, even though he is taller in length here. He's not necessarily a huge guy. He has pretty long arms. He has quite a wingspan on him, but he's very athletic. He's very strong. He's very explosive."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Dante Leon's next fight.

