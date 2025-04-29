“I had faith in the knee again” - Tye Ruotolo says his knee is better than ever ahead of Dante Leon showdown

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is coming off a harrowing knee injury that had left him sidelined for almost an entire year. But now that he's completely healed and back at full strength, Ruotolo is ready to return to the ONE Championship ring better than ever.
Speaking to the world's largest martial arts organization in a recent interview, Ruotolo shared updates on his injury and how he has recovered.
The 22-year-old phenom said:
"I got some stem cells, which was awesome. Other than that, I was just surfing, making sure the knee was strong. I needed to get faith in my knee again. After a couple of months, I knew the ligaments were probably most likely healed for the most part, and I had faith in the knee again."
Ruotolo at full strength is one of the best submission grapplers in the world, and the 22-year-old will soon put his gold on the line when he makes his way back to the global stage of ONE Championship this weekend.
Tye Ruotolo to defend welterweight strap against Canadian rival Dante Leon
Tye Ruotolo will face Dante Leon in a highly anticipated ONE welterweight submission grappling world title bout at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2. The event will take place at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Fans in the United States and Canada can tune in to Amazon Prime Video to catch all the action.
