“He was a little bit more dominant” - Tye Ruotolo recalls losing to Dante Leon in their first meeting

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States will be looking to close the book on his storied rivalry with Canadian grappler Dante Leon when the two meet in the ONE Championship ring next weekend.

Ruotolo and Leon have met twice before, each splitting their series with one win apiece. In their first encounter, Leon took home a hard-earned win over the American phenom.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Ruotolo recalled his first match with Leon and shared his thoughts on why he lost.

Speaking to the world's largest martial arts organization, Ruotolo said:

"I think he got past my guard towards the middle of the match, and positionally, he was a little bit more dominant. It was back and forth. I felt like mentally, I almost won. I could tell he was tired, and he was breaking. I had a lot more in the tank, but he got a couple of better positions during the match, so he ended up getting the win."

Needless to say, Ruotolo will be looking to end matters on top when they face off in a trilogy match next weekend.

Fans won't have to wait long to see these two roll on the mats once more.

Tye Ruotolo and Dante Leon run it back at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

22-year-old American phenom Tye Ruotolo will put his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line against Canadian rival Dante Leon.

The two lock horns in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

