Adrian Lee says formative years have helped him combat pre-fight nerves: “When the time comes, I’ll be ready”

Adrian Lee is not too concerned about pre-fight nerves, believing that the many matches he has participated in despite at an early age has prepared him from combatting it. He made this known ahead his scheduled ONE Championship debut next month.

The 18-year-old martial arts prodigy will take the ONE circle for the first time at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. He will go up against fellow promotion-debuting Antonio Mammarella of Australia in a lightweight MMA clash.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Adrian Lee spoke about handling pressure ahead of fights, highligting how he has come to grips with it through the training he does with his team which has served him well.

The Prodigy Training Center athlete said:

"Of course, all the competition that I've had previous to this are all things that will help me handle the pressure. But, I just believe in my training and when the time comes, I'll be ready for it."

Adrian Lee, younger brother of ONE world champions Angela (retired) and Christian Lee, is the latest member of his family to compete in ONE Championship. He signed with the promotion late last year.

Prior to coming on board, he was a four-time National Youth MMA Champion and won the Hawaii High School State Wrestling Title last year.

ONE 168: Twanchai vs. Nattawut will be available live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 7 to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Adrian Lee dreams of becoming a two-division ONE world champion

Adrian Lee is currently focused on his promotional debut at ONE 167 on June 7 in Thailand but admits he is out for greater heights moving forward, including becoming a two-division ONE world champion down the line.

The 18-year-old Singaporean-American fighter will begin his ONE Championship journey at ONE 167, where he will go up against Antonio Mammarella of Australia in a lightweight MMA duel.

Speaking to the promotion, Adrian Lee shared that his showdown with Mammarella is just the start of what he hopes to be a successful career in ONE. He is angling to achieve the same heights reached by his older brother Christian, who is the reigning lightweight and welterweight MMA king.

He said:

"Right now, the only thing on my mind is beating Mammarella. However, after that, I plan on becoming the lightweight champ and possible a two-division champ."

Christian incidentally is helping his younger brother for his match at ONE 167.