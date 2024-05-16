Teenage phenom Adrian Lee reminds everyone he’s still a kid at heart with his hobby outside of fighting 

18-year-old MMA prospect Adrian Lee eats, sleeps, and lives mixed martial arts, but he also remembers to take part in other things that bring him joy — like video games.

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, ONE 167 will feature some of the biggest names in all of combat sports. Rodtang, Stamp Fairtex, Tawanchai, and Kade Ruotolo are just a few of the names that will step onto martial arts' biggest global stage on June 7.

Making his promotional debut at the loaded event, Adrian Lee is ready to carry on the Lee family legacy spearheaded by his ONE world champion siblings, Christian and Angela Lee, and his late sister, Victoria Lee, who tragically passed away before she could follow in her brother and sister's footsteps.

Speaking with ONE Championship, the youngest of the Lee family made it clear that MMA is his primary focus, but he still enjoys picking up a controller and doing some gaming during his time off.

“Everything I’m usually focused on is anything related to MMA, but occasionally I do like to play video games on the weekend.”

Adrian Lee meets Aussie newcomer Antonio Mammarella at ONE 167

Meeting Adrian Lee inside the Circle on June 7 will be Aussie debutant Antonio Mammarella.

Making his pro-MMA debut at the Hiva Nui Tournament in French Polynesia, Mammarella scored a second-round knockout against his opponent, Aremiti Tinirau. Before going pro, he went 5-3 as an amateur, with two of his victories coming by way of KO.

There's not much else to say about the 24-year-old Mammarella, but if he manages to score a win over one of the promotion's biggest prospects, he will immediately find himself under a massive spotlight in the world of mixed martial arts.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.