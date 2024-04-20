ONE 167: Jihin Radzuan won't entirely rule out Denice Zamboanga's chances against Stamp Fairtex

Denice Zamboanga faces the toughest fight of her ONE Championship career to date when she steps foot inside the Impact Arena on June 7.

The Filipino atomweight contender has put together back-to-back wins to find herself in title contention, but now comes the real test.

At ONE 167, she will take on her former training partner Stamp Fairtex as she puts the ONE atomweight world championship on the line in the main event.

Jihin Radzuan, who currently trains with the champion, is obviously confident that her teammate can bring the gold back with her to the Fairtex gym.

However, she refused to rule out the potential of an upset that could see Zamboanga shock the world by becoming champion.

Radzuan told Sportskeeda MMA that in that moment, under those lights, anything can happen and that makes the challenger dangerous:

"Anyone who is in the line for the world title fight will always have a chance to be the world champion."

Denice Zamboanga must rely on her experience

What Denice Zamboanga cannot afford to do at ONE 167 is to get into a kickboxing or Muay Thai fight with the defending champion.

The former ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai titleholder is incredibly dangerous if you allow her to fight the fight that she wants.

Zamboanga must use her experience of training alongside her opponent in the past and all of her previous fights to stay calm and collected.

If you're going to dethrone a champion like Stamp, you cannot afford to make a mistake that she can capitalize on because, with her ruthless striking game, all it takes is one well-timed shot.

The challenger needs to raise her game in this fight but she certainly isn't short on motivation to achieve this dream of hers and become the atomweight world champion.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.

