Three-sport ONE atomweight world champion Stamp Fairtex is set for an interesting defense of her MMA throne at ONE 167 in Bangkok, Thailand. The reigning ONE atomweight MMA queen will defend her belt against friend and former teammate Denice Zamboanga inside the Impact Arena on June 7th.

Stamp and Zamboanga were teammates in the renowned Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand, where they regularly sparred and trained together for many months. Speaking to The MMA Superfan on YouTube, the three-sport queen shed light on her friend-turned-foe:

“Our skills are not really different. I was thinking that I will face her one day.”

Despite going on separate ways while still fighting in the same weight class, Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga kept a cordial and friendly relationship with each other. While they are fierce competitors inside the ring, we are sure that the two will keep things professional and put on a show for the fans.

Watch the full interview here:

Stamp Fairtex is officially set for another world title bout at ONE 168 on September 6

It seems Stamp Fairtex won't be having any breaks after her world title defense at ONE 167, as she is set to challenge for another belt at ONE 168 in September. It's official: The Thai world champion will move up a weight class to challenge long-time ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan for her belt.

Xiong is on a five-fight winning streak, with her last two bouts being a trilogy-defining victory over former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee and a special rules KO win over nat 'Wondergirl' Jaroonsak.

If Stamp Fairtex successfully defends her belt against Zamboanga on June 7th, she'll be coming to Colorado at ONE 168 as a world champion, with the hopes of becoming a two-division queen.

In the meantime, catch Stamp defend her throne against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167, airing live on US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.