Stamp Fairtex says there will be no takedowns in a potential match with fellow striker Xiong Jing Nan: “It would be a little bit awkward”

Three-sport ONE world champion and current ONE atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex is set to defend her newly-acquired belt at ONE 167 on June 7 against her will be friend and former teammate Denice Zamboanga. The relationship the two competitors share adds a layer of nuance to this newly established rivalry.

Despite having a real threat ahead of her in the form of the Filipina fighter, Stamp Fairtex is also looking at possible superfights in the horizon. One such fight is an intriguing one - a bout against long-time ONE strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan is something she may entertain in the future.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the flamboyant Thai world champion addressed how a possible match between her and Xiong would turn out:

“I guess it would be a little bit awkward because we’re both strikers. I think no one will just go for takedowns, which makes it a bit weird.”

A fight between Stamp and Xiong would definitely be fireworks from start to finish. If it happens, the Thai superstar will also get to avenge the loss of her friend and idol, former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee.

Watch the full interview here:

Stamp Fairtex unbothered by fighting her friend and former teammate, Denice Zamboanga

Stamp Fairtex and her upcoming world title challenger Denice Zamboanga have had a significant history as teammates at the renowned Fairtex Training Center in Thailand.

With both warriors fighting in the same sport and the same weight class, it is inevitable that they will clash at some point. Both of them are in their prime as well. Zamboanga has since departed from Fairtex and moved to T-Rex Training Center in the Philippines, led by her brother and fellow ONE fighter, Drex Zamboanga.

Speaking to ONE Championship during her guest appearance at ONE Fight Night 20 last weekend, Stamp Fairtex addressed her friendship with her upcoming foe:

“I can punch at my friend’s face if I have to because we are professional athletes. But no matter what happens in the ring, we will still be friends after that.”

It's not new in MMA for friends and former teammates to fight each other in the ring. As professionals, these fighters know how to put any personal feelings aside to get the job done. There are, however, instances when friendships turn sour. We'll have to wait and see where Stamp and Zamboanga will take this rivalry.