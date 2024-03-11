“We are professional athletes” - Stamp has no qualms setting aside friendship with Denice Zamboanga in upcoming title tiff

Stamp Fairtex is a professional in every sense of the word, and she's happy to set aside personal relationships when she’s called upon to defend her throne.

The Thai megastar will defend her ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title against her close friend Denice Zamboanga on June 8 at Impact Arena in Bangkok.

Stamp and Zamboanga were former training partners when the Filipino star lived in Thailand and had Fairtex Training Center as her then-home gym.

In an interview with Mitch Chilson during ONE Fight Night 20, Stamp said she’d gladly punch Zamboanga in the face if it meant defending her coveted world title.

Stamp, though, maintained that she and Zamboanga would remain friends despite a heated confrontation for the gold:

“I can punch at my friend’s face if I have to because we are professional athletes. But no matter what happens in the ring, we will still be friends after that.”

Zamboanga is ranked second in the ONE women’s atomweight MMA division and is coming off two straight wins against Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba.

Stamp, meanwhile, captured the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title when she knocked out South Korean superstar Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.

Stamp praises all-female ONE Fight Night 20 card

ONE Championship has always been a champion advocating for the development of women’s combat sports, and the promotion’s latest Amazon card was a testament to that endeavor.

ONE Fight Night 20 was an all-female card that featured two world title matches as the headliners.

Stamp, who was in attendance during the event for a fan meet and greet, told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson in an interview that the entire card was a showcase of how women can carry the torch in combat sports:

“Happy and proud to see an all-women’s card today. It shows that women can have the potential to do anything that they want and be and be whatever they want to be.”

ONE Fight Night 20 is available on free replay to Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.