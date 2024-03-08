Stamp says Janet Todd’s inactivicty will cost her dearly vs. Phetjeeja at ONE Fight Night 20: “Janet will be a bit slower”

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex recently spoke about her former rival and now fellow world champion Janet Todd.

The American kickboxing sensation will be defending her ONE atomweight kickboxing world title against interim queen Phetjeeja Lukjaoporontom in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20 this weekend.

Stamp and Todd had a two-fight rivalry that spanned a whole calendar year.

The two warrior queens first met in Janet Todd's promotional debut at ONE: Call to Greatness in 2019. The bout was for the vacant ONE atomweight kickboxing world title, which Stamp won via unanimous decision. The two met again a year later and Janet Todd avenged her loss by winning the belt via a split decision.

On Janet Todd's fight against Phetjeeja this weekend, Stamp told ONE:

“Janet [Todd] stopped being active for a while, whereas Phetjeeja has fought constantly. So, I think Janet will probably be a bit slower than her.”

Todd had one fight last year, a losing effort against her division's Muay Thai world champion, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. She also had one fight in the year prior.

As for Phetjeeja, 'The Queen' had a total of five fights just last year alone, making her one of the most active fighters on the ONE roster today.

Stamp Fairtex's assessment, therefore, may not be far off the mark.

Janet Todd's upcoming opponent, Phetjeeja, eyes Stamp Fairtex's MMA belt next

As it turns out, it seems Stamp's fellow warrior queen Phetjeeja is looking to follow in her footsteps and transition into MMA - at her expense, however.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'The Queen' gave a bold statement about possibly facing the flamboyant Thai MMA world champion.

She said:

"I think it would be a benefit for me to like, you know, just keep training it [MMA]. I’ll try training it and maybe I'll get ready in one or two years. Maybe I'll go after the MMA belt too."

Watch the full interview here:

It's not very farfetched an idea for Phetjeeja to transition into MMA and excel at a world championship level.

Stamp Fairtex held the promotion's Muay Thai and kickboxing belts before taking up grappling and moving into MMA. She laid out the path for Phetjeeja - and perhaps the young lioness will take it soon.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live in US primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.