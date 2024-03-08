“Shattering barriers” – Get hyped for ONE Fight Night 20’s all-female card for International Women’s Month

This March 8, ONE Championship celebrates International Women's Month with a historic all-female fight card at ONE Fight Night 20. This will be the first time the global martial arts organization will hold an event of this kind since 2021's ONE: Empower. This will also be the first all-female fight card to be held inside the legendary, long-standing Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Championship posted a preview video of the event on Instagram:

The stacked card is filled with ONE's highest level of female talent across different martial arts, culminating in two world title bouts in the co-main and main event. ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodriguez will defend her throne against ISKA K-1 world champion Cristina Morales.

Headlining the night will be ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd in a unification bout against one of the most dangerous young athletes in the sport today, interim queen Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

These two world title bouts will cap off one of the most explosive fight cards ever put together by ONE this year. Be sure to catch it.

The rest of ONE Fight Night 20 is stacked with firefights across four different sports

Aside from the two headlining bouts of the night, ONE Fight Night 20 is filled with bouts showcasing some of the best female combat athletes in the world today. Janet Todd's Boxing Works teammate and close friend, former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan, will face ISKA K-1 world champion Martine Micheletto.

ONE atomweight MMA star Jihin Radzuan will make her return to face former Shooto atomweight MMA champion, Chihiro Sawada. Belarusian striking marvel Ekaterina 'Barbie' Vandaryeva will lock horns with Martyna Kierczynska while former world title challenger Lara Fernandez will face Yu Yau Pui in respective three-round Muay Thai bouts.

Meanwhile, the lone submission grappling battle of the night will be between three-time IBJJF worlds and pans champion Mayssa Bastos and highly-touted Kanae Yamada.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.