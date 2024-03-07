“You can expect the best from me” – Atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues gunning for a swift KO over Cristina Morales

At ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8, ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues will defend her throne for a second time. Against her will be surging former ISKA K-1 atomweight kickboxing world champion Cristina Morales.

The bout, which will co-headline the historic all-women fight card, will transpire at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues gave a bold prediction on her upcoming battle:

“I’m going in search of the knockout. I’m going to show everything I couldn’t show in the last fight. You can expect the best from me.”

Her last bout was a valiant losing effort against reigning ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 14 last year. It was Rodrigues' attempt at becoming a two-division ONE world champion.

She is, however, undefeated at atomweight in ONE Championship. The Brazilian striker dispatched fellow world champions in her weight class, namely Stamp Fairtex and Janet Todd.

This weekend, we'll see how well Cristina Morales fares compared to those two icons against the might of the atomweight queen.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues proud to perform at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

As mentioned earlier, ONE Fight Night 20 will take place inside the Iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The legendary fight venue produced some if not all the great world champions in history.

It's generally accepted that any Muay Thai fighter around the world finds it a proud achievement to fight under the bright lights of Lumpinee.

In an interview with Sportkeeda MMA, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, spoke about what fighting in Lumpinee means to her:

“I’m so happy because I feel like I’m fighting at home [here in Thailand]. So I’m happy because I got my belt here and now I can defend it here. I’m really excited to fight in Lumpinee now too.”

Watch the full interview here:

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live in US primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.