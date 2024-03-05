WATCH: Spanish star Cristina Morales’ brutal beatdown of Thai phenom ‘Supergirl’ in Bangkok

Coming off a stellar first-round knockout of Anna ‘Supergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 15 in November, Cristina Morales is ready to capitalize on her opportunity to become a world champion.

This Friday, March 8, Morales is set to challenge reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in a co-main event clash at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video. The Spanish standout earned her spot with an impressive showing against ‘Supergirl’ last year, showing the world that she’s ready for a shot at 26 pounds of gold at International Women’s Day at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

“Before Spanish sensation Cristina Morales challenges reigning queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the ONE Women's Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8, relive her shocking victory over Thai phenom Anna "Supergirl" Jaroonsak in 2023!”

Cristina Morales is one of the ONE Championship’s most experienced women, with more than 50 fights to her credit, and is a former ISKA atomweight K-11 world champion.

Does Cristina Morales have the skills to dethrone Allycia Hellen Rodrigues?

Of course, Morales will need every ounce of experience she has gained to dethrone one of the greatest women in all of Muay Thai, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. With 32 career wins, including victories over three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex and reigning atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd, Rodrigues has proven time and time again that she is a force to be reckoned with inside the Circle.

Will the 30-year-old Cristina Morales shock the world and take her first ONE world championship back to Spain, or will the Phuket Fight Club superstar retain the world title and once again show why she is one of the best in the art of eight limbs?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.