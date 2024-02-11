“Great matchups!” - Fans hyped for world title fights headlining women’s-focused ONE Fight Night 20 card in March

ONE Championship is celebrating International Women’s Day with two massive world title fights, including the returns of reigning titleholders Janet Todd and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

“ONE Championship is ready to celebrate International Women’s Day with a BANG 💥 Two golden belts are on the line as Janet Todd battles Phetjeeja in an Atomweight Kickboxing World Title unification match and Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defends her Atomweight Muay Thai World Title against Cristina Morales on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20 on @primevideo! 🔥⁠”

Fans shared their excitement in the comments on Instagram, many of them showing support for the Boxing Works product Janet Todd as she closes in on her long-awaited return to the ring.

“Woah, my stomach dropped when I saw this 😮”

“I love JT but Phetjeeja is a really good striker, I can’t wait to see how this card plays out. Allycia got it tho 💪”

“That title comes to Spain”

“GREAT MATCH UPS!”

“Amazing fights 🔥🔥”

“Wow good fights ❤️💪”

“LETSSGOOO JT ! 🦍👑”

“Yes let’s go!! 🔥I’m sending a ko”

“The queen cometh”

Can Janet Todd snap the undefeated streak of Phetjeeja?

On Friday, March 8, the promotion will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a bang as reigning undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd returns to unify her strap with that of current interim atomweight kickboxing queen Phetjeeja.

Janet Todd captured the atomweight kickboxing world title following a five-round war with three-sport champ Stamp Fairtex in February 2020. If she wants to keep her title, she’ll have to go through a fighter with more than 200 wins to her credit and five straight victories under the ONE Championship banner.

In addition to the highly anticipated title unification headliner, fans will be treated to a Muay Thai title tilt as the atomweight division’s reigning world champion — Allycia Hellen Rodrigues — puts her 26 pounds of gold on the line against Spanish standout Cristina Morales.

Who leaves the Mecca of Muay Thai with ONE Championship gold around their waist?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.