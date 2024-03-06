Janet Todd says ONE Championship embodies the true essence of martial arts: “I really appreciate their values”

ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd is bound for a unification bout against her division's interim queen, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, at ONE Fight Night 20 on March 9. The bout could easily climb up the ranks of the best of the year as both strikers are two of the very best in the sport today.

Debuting in ONE Championship back in 2019, Janet Todd burst into the mainstream scene as she made the global martial arts organization her home. It's where she became a renowned world champion and set some amazing records.

On why she decided to stay in ONE Championship all these years, Janet Todd told Combat Press on YouTube:

“It’s been great fighting for ONE Championship. I really appreciate their values - I feel like they are very aligned with mine. They’ve treated me very well, so I’m very thankful.”

One of the things that separate ONE from other major fight organizations is their insistence on aligning their values with martial arts philosophies. They don't sell their fights on controversial drama or trash talk too much, unlike most other fight leagues. This alone is quite commendable.

Watch the full interview here:

Janet Todd may face her toughest challenge yet in Phetjeeja

At ONE Friday Fights 46 late last year, Phetjeeja violently dispatched pound-for-pound great Anissa Meksen via unanimous decision for her division's interim world title.

Phetjeeja scored five straight wins in 2023 alone, culminating with gold around her waist. With five consecutive victories (4 KO/TKOs) on top of an insane 13-fight winning streak, Phetjeeja might very well be the toughest opponent Todd has to face.

This matchup is a kickboxing fan's dream. Phetjeeja, while being highly technical, almost always leans towards wild firefights. As for Todd, she is one of the most technically clean strikers in the world today, regardless of gender, weight class, or organization.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.