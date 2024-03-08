ONE Fight Night 20: Phetjeeja sparred with male fighters in preparation for unification bout with Janet Todd

Surging Muay Thai phenom Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is bound for a unification bout with Janet Todd for the undisputed ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world title. The fight will take place this weekend at ONE Fight Night 20 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

'The Queen', as her fans call her, put together a massive run last year with five straight wins with four stoppages, culminating in a clinical dismantling of pound-for-pound great Anissa Meksen for the interim strap.

In preparation for Todd, the young Thai superstar is going quite extreme and specific with the sparring partners she employed in the gym.

She told ONE Championship:

“I was notified of this fight in January. So I had about a month and a half to prepare for this fight. My coach studied my opponent for me and told me what to do each day. All of my sparring partners are foreigners because this gym has very few Thai athletes. And I sparred with male fighters too.”

Though skill, talent, and hard work transcend gender, anatomical differences can be profoundly felt and appreciated once you pit female athletes against male athletes. There's a massive difference in power, strength, agility, toughness, and reaction time.

The fact that Phetjeeja is sparring with men in preparation for her upcoming fight without breaking beyond her limits doesn't bode well for Todd.

Janet Todd vs. Phetjeeja headlines historic all-female fight card in Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

On March 8, Phetjeeja and Janet Todd will headline ONE's second attempt at an all-female fight card at ONE Fight Night 20. The first card of this kind was ONE: Empower back in 2021. This event is one of only a few major fight cards of its kind in history - certainly a first inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The co-main event of the night will be Todd's former foe, ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, defending her throne against ISKA K-1 world champion Cristina Morales.

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.