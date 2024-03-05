“It was a painful fight” – Janet Todd revisits Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defeat ahead of ONE Fight Night 20 return

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd was last in action a year ago, when she fell short in her bid to become a double ONE world champion. It was a fight that she said took some time for her to come to grips with.

‘JT’ tried to become the undisputed Muay Thai champion in the division when she took on reigning queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 8 in March 2023.

Todd, then the interim atomweight Muay Thai champion, stood toe-to-toe against Rodrigues for the full route but in the end did not get the judges’ nod, losing by unanimous decision.

In a recent interview with Combat Press, the 38-year-old Body Works standout recalled what she felt in the aftermath of the tough loss, saying:

“It was a painful fight [losing to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues], losing is never fun and it took a little bit of time and perspective for me to, you know, rewatch the fight. I'm glad you found it entertaining because that's what I want all my fights to be, you know, entertaining.”

Check out the interview below:

Janet Todd looks to redeem herself from the defeat when he returns to action at ONE Fight Night 20 later this week.

Janet Todd looks to become the undisputed atomweight kickboxing world champion at ONE Fight Night 20

Janet Todd looks to defend her turf and become the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion when she returns to action later this week in Bangkok, Thailand.

The veteran American fighter will battle the division’s interim titleholder, Phetjeeja, in a unification bout that will serve as the headlining contest of the all-women’s card at ONE Fight Night 20 on March 8 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

It will mark the return of Janet Todd since seeing action in March last year, when she fell short in her push to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

At ONE Fight Night 20, she will be up against one of the streaking fighters in ONE Championship right now in Phetjeeja, winner of all her five fights to date since making her promotional debut last year.

Her latest victory came back in December over veteran Anissa Meksen by unanimous decision for the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

Also on offer at ONE Fight Night 20 is the co-headlining title clash between atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and challenger Cristina Morales of Spain.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America. It is also available on watch.onefc.com.