ONE Fight Night 20: Phetjeeja vows to “bring the undisputed belt back home” to Thailand by unseating Janet Todd

Thai sensation and current ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is looking to unify the gold and bring the coveted world title back to Thailand next month.

Phetjeeja captured the interim atomweight kickboxing throne with a resounding upset victory over highly touted Anissa ‘C18’ Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 last December 2023. ‘The Queen’ took home a unanimous decision victory in front of her hometown crowd, and defied all odds by taking out a legend.

Now, the 22-year-old is getting ready to take on her toughest test yet.

Phetjeeja is set to face reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd in a highly anticipated world title unification bout at ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, March 8th.

Making a guest appearance at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 19 and speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in an in-ring interview, Phetjeeja vowed to win for Thailand.

‘The Queen’ said:

“Since I started fighting here in ONE Championship I’ve been having great performances. I want to show everyone here, on the Lumpinee stage, and unify the belts, and bring the [undisputed] belt back home with me.”

Phetjeeja on headlining International Women’s Day event: “We are as strong as the male fighters”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video goes down on International Women’s Day 2024, and features a stacked main card of all women’s bouts. Phetjeeja is excited to headline the card and prove a point.

She also told ONE Championship:

“I will be headlining the [event] for the championship on International Women’s Day. There will be a lot of female fighters there. I want to show everybody that the female fighters are just as good as the male fighters, that we are as strong as the male fighters.”

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video broadcasts live on Friday, March 8, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and absolutely free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.