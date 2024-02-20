Apart from her goal to unify the atomweight kickboxing world titles, Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom is fighting for a bigger cause at ONE Fight Night 20.

The interim champ will be duking it out with the division’s longtime overlord Janet Todd in five rounds of kickboxing warfare inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

‘The Queen’ will also be looking to break the gender barrier on the same night, which poetically coincides with the International Women’s Day global holiday.

Phetjeeja, who was in street clothes, recently made an appearance at ONE Fight Night 19 last weekend to promote ONE’s third Amazon card of the year.

The hometown crowd inside ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ erupted in cheers when she declared her desire to showcase just how sensational female fighters are on the grand stage.

“I will be headlining the [event] for the championship on International Women’s Day. There will be a lot of female fighters there. I want to show everybody that the female fighters are just as good as the male fighters, that we are as strong as the male fighters.”

At just 22 years of age, Phetjeeja already has a staggering 206-6 career record to her name, which certainly puts a lot of male fighters to shame.

A win over Janet Todd will be a massive feather to Phetjeeja ‘s cap

Since taking her talents to the home of martial arts, Phetjeeja has gone on a menacing rampage and destroyed five straight opponents.

The Thai phenom proved her skills are indeed world-class when she captured the interim crown by outclassing the credentialed Anissa Meksen in a five-round masterpiece at ONE Friday Fights 46 last December.

Now, Phetjeeja is looking to add another big name to her list, the phenomenal Janet ‘JT’ Todd. ‘The Queen’ told ONE:

“On that day, I will be fighting Janet Todd. I know that she’s a very strong opponent, but I’m determined. I will do my best to unify the belts and have the [undisputed] belt with me.”

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live on US Primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America