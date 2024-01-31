Jackie Buntan says teammate Janet Todd “will find holes” in Phetjeeja’s game once their inevitable unification bout comes

Jackie Buntan believes the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion and her Boxing Works teammate, Janet Todd, will hand Phetjeeja her first loss under the ONE Championship banner.

ONE introduced an interim title at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December, pitting Muay Thai sensation Phetjeeja against seven-time world champion Anissa Meksen. Going into the contest, Meksen was understandably listed as the favorite, as Phetjeeja had never competed in kickboxing under the ONE banner up until that point.

But that didn’t stop ‘The Queen’ from delivering a dominant performance and earning a unanimous decision to claim her first 26 pounds of ONE gold. Next up for Phetjeeja will be a title unification clash with Janet Todd.

Speaking of their inevitable showdown, Jackie Buntan believes that Todd will find the holes in Phetjeeja’s game and exploit them en route to retaining her world title once again.

“That’s what I think it comes down to, it’s just a matter of finding those holes within two different styles,” Buntan told Sportskeeda MMA. “But I’m fully confident Janet can, because she’s done so in the past.”

Janet Todd and Phetjeeja are two of combat sports’ most dangerous female fighters

Janet Todd claimed the undisputed title back in February 2020 with a closely contested split decision victory over three-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex. Since then, She has added a laundry list of women’s combat sports standouts to her resume, including Alma Juniku, Anne Line Hogstad, and two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez.

As for Phetjeeja, the Thai superstar is undefeated under the ONE banner, scoring five wins since making her promotional debut in 2023, with all but one of them ending by way of knockout. At just 22 years old, she has an incredible 206 career victories making her one of the most experienced fighters in all of ONE Championship.

Who do you see coming out on top when Janet Todd and Phetjeeja go toe-to-toe to unify their respective titles?