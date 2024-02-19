“I’m determined” - Thai phenom Phetjeeja promises to capture undisputed gold against Janet Todd on International Women’s Day

Young superstar Phetjeeja is ready to take her game to the next level on one of the most important dates on the calendar.

Phetjeeja, the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion, will take on the division's reigning queen, Janet Todd, in a world title unification fight on March 8, International Women’s Day.

The generational strikers will headline ONE Fight Night 20 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Ahead of her career-defining contest, Phetjeeja graced the ONE Fight Night 19 card as one of ONE Championship’s guests.

Phetjeeja told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson in an interview that taking on Todd at such an important date would be a great highlight of her career:

“On that day, I will be fighting Janet Todd. I know that she’s a very strong opponent, but I’m determined. I will do my best to unify the belts and have the [undisputed] belt with me.”

Holding a ridiculous 206-6 record, the 22-year-old Thai phenom is considered one of the brightest young stars in martial arts.

She more than proved that reputation when she beat the legendary Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title in December 2023.

ONE Fight Night 20 will be broadcast live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Phetjeeja proud of Thailand’s success in ONE Championship

Thailand is undoubtedly one of the most successful countries in ONE Championship today, with five of the promotion’s world champions hailing from the Asian nation.

Thai warriors hold world titles in MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai, and one of those world champions is Phetjeeja.

Following her win to become the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion, Phetjeeja couldn’t help but rave about how her compatriots captured remarkable success on the world stage.

Looking back at ONE Friday Fights 46, the young phenom told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“I think the night has been historical. All the fights have been entertaining. I won my first kickboxing match and got the belt. Prajanchai [PK Saenchai] got his belt again. Tawanchai’s [PK Saenchai] belt stayed with him. So yeah, I think it was a great night.”

Phetjeeja referred to Prajanchai taking the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in his unification matchup against Joseph Lasiri and Tawanchai beating fellow Thai megastar Superbon to retain the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

Watch the entire interview below: