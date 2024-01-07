“It was a great night” – Phetjeeja raves about Thai fighters’ success at historic ONE Friday Fights 46

Newly crowned ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom couldn’t be happier with how her night ended, following the events of the historic ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon last December.

For starters, Phetjeeja is now the first ONE Friday Fights-produced athlete to win a major world title in ONE Championship, after her unanimous decision victory over former multiple-time women’s kickboxing world champion ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen.

ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon was held at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on December 22nd, in front of a sold-out pro-Thai crowd.

More importantly, Phetjeeja is super elated that her fellow Thai athletes had incredibly successful outings in their respective fights.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Phetjeeja shared her personal highlights of ONE Friday Fights 46.

‘The Queen’ said:

“I think the night has been historical. All the fights have been entertaining. I won my first kickboxing match and got the belt. Prajanchai got his belt again. Tawanchai’s belt stayed with him. So yeah, I think it was a great night.”

Phetjeeja and the rest of the Thai contingent at ONE Friday Fights 46

‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom wasn’t wrong. Her Thai compatriots did have an incredible evening.

Apart from Phetjeeja’s near shutout performance against the legendary Anissa Meksen, also victorious was reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, who scored a majority decision over compatriot, former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn in the evening’s main event offering.

In the co-main event, Prajanchai PK Saenchai successfully unified the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title with a first round knockout victory over former king ‘The Hurricane’ Joseph Lasiri.

