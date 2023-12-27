“I would take it” – Tawanchai admits he’ll be the ‘underdog’ in a potential champion vs. champion showdown against Chingiz Allazov

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is fresh off a resounding decision victory over Superbon Singha Mawynn last weekend. But, he's already looking at wrapping more ONE Championship gold around his waist.

Tawanchai took care of business against Superbon in a tough five-round affair, and took home a majority decision. The two locked horns in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which took place at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last December 22nd.

It was a closely fought contest, with both Tawanchai and Superbon having their moments. But in the end, it was the 24-year-old phenom that took home the judges’ nod and kept his Muay Thai gold intact.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in his post-fight interview, Tawanchai said he is done with Muay Thai for now, and is setting his sights on the kickboxing belt held by Azerbaijani-Belarusian Chingiz Allazov.

Tawanchai said about the kickboxing champ:

“Chingiz is a very good fighter. I feel like I’d be an underdog if I were to face him but if the opportunity comes and I have to face him, I would take it.”

What’s next for Tawanchai PK Saenchai?

At 24 years of age, Tawanchai PK Saenchai has all but accomplished all that he could in the featherweight Muay Thai division in ONE Championship.

Aside from the aforementioned showdown with Chingiz Allazov, Tawanchai says he also wants to face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan ‘The General’ Haggerty in a potential catchweight matchup.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via replay on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.