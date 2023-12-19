ONE Championship: Tawanchai says top priority in 2024 is to make a ‘run for kickboxing gold’

The final fight of 2023 sees a return to Muay Thai for both men involved in the main event, including defending champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

The dominant featherweight Muay Thai world titleholder has been looking to challenge himself in recent times by stepping outside of his comfort zone.

Adding his name into the ranks of the stacked featherweight kickboxing division, the 24-year-old striking prodigy has dreams of dominating two different sports simultaneously.

It hasn’t been plain sailing for him since crossing over into kickboxing, where he has had to work for his wins. And while his focus is on defending his title at ONE Friday Fights 46, he still has kickboxing very much on his radar.

The defending champion spoke about his plans for 2024 during a recent interview with ONE Championship before his return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok Thailand, on December 22.

He said:

“I don’t care what people think about my kickboxing performance, but I want to try to run for kickboxing gold in 2024.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Tawanchai has to use his Muay Thai form to his advantage at ONE Friday Fights 46

Tawanchai isn’t the only half of the main event that is making a return to Muay Thai for this huge clash on December 22.

Superbon Singha Mawynn has put together an incredible run in ONE Championship as one of the top kickboxers in the world.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound number one may have lost his title at the start of the year, but he’s looking to end 2023 with another piece of gold over his shoulder.

If Tawanchai is going to keep hold of his title, utilizing his experience in Muay Thai against the kickboxing specialist will be the best path to victory for him.