“I always believe in myself” - Superbon is locked in for upcoming mega fight against Tawanchai

Superbon Singha Mawynn’s latest workout on Instagram for his upcoming mega fight against Tawanchai PK Saenchai has all the fans going wild with excitement.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion is set to challenge reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video, which will take place inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Though their ultimate showdown is over a month away, Superbon has been doing his due diligence, regardless of time, to make his dreams a reality.

The Bangkok native got his fans pumped with excitement this week after releasing a new training clip on Instagram along with a caption that said:

“I always believe in myself 💯.”

Check out some fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Superbon makes another quick turnaround after recently knocking out Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov this past June to rebound from a world title loss to Chingiz Allazov.

Even after experiencing his first setback in January, which led to the loss of his belt, Superbon continues to believe in himself when others have not. He intends to stun fans and critics alike by putting on another instant classic against his fellow Thai competitor, Tawanchai PK. Saenchai.

Both fighters will work day and night until the scheduled date to elevate the sport of Muay Thai with the biggest fight of both their careers.

Watch ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon live and for free in North America on Friday, October 6, 2023 via Amazon Prime Video.