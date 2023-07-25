Tawanchai says transitioning from Muay Thai to kickboxing “shouldn’t be too hard”

Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai switches lanes for his upcoming fight as he competes in kickboxing for the first time under ONE Championship.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion battles Davit Kiria of Georgia in a kickboxing showdown at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

It is part of a nine-fight offering happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Speaking to ONE Championship, 24-year-old Tawanchai shared he does not expect to have too hard of a time transitioning from Muay Thai to kickboxing as he sees them as not a whole lot different.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate said:

“I need to learn new rules, which are not too different. It’s quite a pressure, to be honest, but shouldn’t be too hard for me.”

Tawanchai is using his scheduled fight against Davit Kiria as the kickoff point for his push to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

He has made it known that he wants to also claim the featherweight kickboxing belt, currently held by Azerbaijani-Belarusian champion Chingiz Allazov, to add to the Muay Thai gold in his possession.

Tawanchai is coming off a first successful defense of the featherweight Muay Thai world title back in February, where he made short work of Jamal Yusupov of Turkey with a 49-second technical knockout by way of a crushing leg kick.

Davit Kiria, 34, meanwhile, is out to catch a break after hitting a rough patch in his ONE Championship campaign of late.