FREE FULL FIGHT: Relive the awesome Tawanchai’s utter destruction of Niclas Larsen

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage of Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s win against Niclas Larsen.

In June 2022, Tawanchai competed in his fourth fight under the ONE banner. The PK Saenchai affiliate was matched up against Larsen for the main event of ONE 158. After nearly five minutes of action, the Thai superstar secured a second-round knockout to extend his promotional record to 3-1.

ONE recently re-surfaced the footage of the featherweight Muay Thai matchup on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Before featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai starts his kickboxing journey in ONE against Georgian striking sensation Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4, relive his show-stopping knockout of Danish star Niclas Larsen in 2022!”

The 24-year-old's win against Niclas Larsen led to a ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title fight against Petchmorakot Petchyindee. After five hard-fought rounds, the PK Saenchai affiliate emerged victorious by unanimous decision. On February 24, he defended his throne for the first time with a 49-second TKO in his last bout against Jamal Yusopov.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion now looks to conquer another sport in ONE. On August 4, the 24-year-old will fight Davit Kiria in a featherweight kickboxing bout at ONE Fight Night 13. Kiria holds a 1-3 promotional record against high-level competition, including Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Giorgio Petrosyan.

ONE Fight Night 13 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The August 4 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.