Ripped Tawanchai shows brute strength and explosiveness ahead of ONE kickboxing debut

Tawanchai PK. Saenchai is looking stronger and sharper by the day as he gets ready for his kickboxing debut in ONE Championship at ONE Fight Night 13.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion has taken his training to a whole new level with some hard-core strength and conditioning exercises at the On Track Gym in Thailand.

The training facility dropped highlights of Tawanchai’s vigorous training session this week for his fans on Instagram with the caption that read:

“Dedication over motivation.🕹️💯#OntrackGym.”

Check out the highlights below:

The 24-year-old sensation is thrilled to return to the global stage after successfully defending his featherweight Muay Thai world title against Jamal Yusupov at ONE Fight Night 7: Lineker vs. Andrade II this past February in Bangkok.

The young world champion has definitely proven he’s got the potential to build his own supremacy in ONE Championship. But while the featherweight Muay Thai division sorts itself out, Tawanchai’s growing ambition to become a rare two-sport world champion has taken precedence.

He’s aiming to become the next kickboxing world champion but in order to achieve that, he has to earn his way to the top. The first task at hand is to defeat Georgian kickboxer Davit Kiria - a former ONE featherweight kickboxing world grand prix semifinalist.

If Tawanchai beats Kiria in convincing fashion on August 4, he might be just one fight away from a world title shot.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be aired live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on August 4, 2023. North American fans living in Canada and the U.S. can watch the event live with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

