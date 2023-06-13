Tawanchai takes on Davit Kiria in ONE kickboxing debut

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is about to expand his legacy in ONE Championship.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will jump into a second sport when he takes on Davit Kiria in a kickboxing match at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4. Tawanchai’s ONE Championship kickboxing debut will take place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

South China Morning Post first broke the development.

Tawanchai, who’s considered one of the best strikers of his generation, already sent out a cryptic post on Instagram practically announcing his move to kickboxing.

“I have a new dream that must be accomplished.🐺🫀🔥,”

Tawanchai is an undeniable talent with an overall professional record of 129-31-2. He’s also 5-1 in ONE Championship while riding a four-fight winning streak.

The 24-year-old captured the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title when he beat Petchmorakot Petchyindee via unanimous decision at ONE 156 in September 2022.

Tawanchai then showed the world how ferocious he is in his first world title defense this past February. In front of a mental hometown crowd in Bangkok, Tawanchai scored a leg kick TKO over Turkey’s Jamal Yusupov to retain the gold at ONE Fight Night 7.

Set to welcome Tawanchai into ONE’s kickboxing circuit is the dangerous Kiria from Georgia.

The 31-year-old is a former Glory Kickboxing world champion and owns a spectacular knockout win against Germany’s Enriko Kehl in ONE Championship.

Kiria owns a solid 40-19 professional record and his aggressive style will sure present a tough matchup against Tawanchai in the heavier 10-ounce gloves.

ONE Fight Night 13, just like all of ONE Championship’s Amazon cards, will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

