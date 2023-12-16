“Look who’s the face of it” - British superstar Jonathan Haggerty hyped up for ONE’s partnership with Sky Sports

Jonathan Haggerty is thrilled about ONE Championship’s new partnership with Sky Sports.

Earlier this week, ONE announced their events will be exclusively broadcast on Sky Sports for fans in the U.K. and Ireland. The added platform provides a massive opportunity to British superstars, especially Liam Harrison, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai, and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Haggerty voiced his excitement for the Sky Sports sponsorship with the following message on Instagram:

“Wow!! @onechampionship now broadcasting on @skysports @skysportsboxing 🔥Amazing work to the whole team @onechampionship @yodchatri really are making dreams come true 🙏🏼I am so excited to be showcasing my skills on such a massive platform. And look who’s the face of it 🇬🇧😉🤴🏼”

Haggerty is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion who has fought some of the best strikers in promotional history. In April of this year, Haggerty moved up to bantamweight and challenged himself against then-world champion Nong-O Hama.

At the time, Nong-O held a promotional record of 10-0, including multiple world title defenses. Haggerty shockingly flipped the script at ONE Fight Night 9 by knocking out the Thai superstar to become the new bantamweight Muay Thai king.

On November 3, Haggerty extended his legacy by becoming a two-sport world champion when he knocked out ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

What’s next for Jonathan Haggerty?

Jonathan Haggerty has solidified himself as one of the biggest superstars on the ONE Championship roster. Therefore, there are various options for him moving forward, including potential super-fights against Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Meanwhile, Haggerty has also maintained his goal of becoming a three-sport world champion. To do so, ‘The General’ must transition to MMA and defeat Fabricio Andrade in a rematch under the latter’s specialty. Needless to say, the future is bright for the British superstar.