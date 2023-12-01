“Greatness” - Jonathan Haggerty looks back at the moment he reached double-champ status

At ONE Fight Night 16 last month, we saw the crowning of a new two-sport ONE world champion – and his name is Jonathan Haggerty. The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion snatched a second belt in a second sport by knocking out Fabricio 'Wonderboy Andrade, who is the current ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

The massive superfight between two world champions, which transpired inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, was for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. Now, 'The General' holds his division's Muay Thai and kickboxing gold.

Check out a highlight video of the bout below, which Haggerty appropriately captioned:

"Greatness."

It was an amazing display of levels in the game. Andrade, who also boasts an impressive Muay Thai and kickboxing record before becoming an MMA world champion, was no match for the level of striking Haggerty displayed that night. It was an increasing level of pressure that 'The General' put on 'Wonderboy' that allowed him to land the now-legendary head kick and subsequent power punches. Andrade looked like he didn't belong in the ring with Haggerty that night.

Jonathan Haggerty vs. Fabricio Andrade play-by-play

Jonathan Haggerty came out busy with multiple hard leg kicks coupled with his patented teep kicks. ‘The General’ showed a clear speed advantage as he continued to touch a plodding Andrade with distance strikes while lightly moving on his feet.

Haggerty closed the opening round with solid right hands to Andrade's face, who seemingly settled with eating shots in order to dish out some up close.

'Wonder Boy', eager to turn things around, started the second round with more aggression, landing leg kicks and 1-2 combinations that pushed Haggerty to the ropes several times. Just when the Brazilian world champion was gaining momentum, however, Haggerty marvelously landed a switch left high kick that wobbled Andrade.

Jonathan Haggerty then swarmed his dazed opponent with an unbelievable amount of debilitating shots. Although Andrade managed to ward off some of the punches and kicks, the non-stop assault proved to be too much as he got flatlined by a final right hand by 'The General'.