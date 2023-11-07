WATCH: Get a ringside view of Jonathan Haggerty’s lethal combo that knocked out Fabricio Andrade

ONE Fight Night 16 last weekend crowned a new two-sport ONE world champion – Jonathan Haggerty. The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion violently knocked out Fabricio Andrade, who holds the ONE bantamweight MMA world title, inside two rounds.

The superfight, which transpired inside a euphoric Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, was for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

ONE posted a ringside view of the violent finish of the fight:

""The General" is a TWO-SPORT KING 👑 @jhaggerty_⁠"

In the bout, Jonathan Haggerty came out active with multiple leg kicks and his patented teep kicks. ‘The General’ appeared to have a speed advantage as he continued to pepper a plodding Andrade with multiple strikes while he lightly moved around him.

Haggerty closed the first round with solid right hands to the face as Andrade was content to eat shots in order to close enough to land a few shots inside.

'Wonder Boy', however, started the second round more aggressively, landing some really hard leg kicks and 2-punch combinations that pushed Haggerty to the ropes. Just when Andrade was gaining momentum, however, Jonathan Haggerty marvelously landed a left high kick that wobbled the Brazilian world champion.

‘The General’ then swarmed 'Wonder Boy' with an unbelievable amount of fight-ending shots. Although Andrade managed to ward off some of the strikes, the assault proved to be too much as he got KO'd with a final right hand by 'The General'.

Aside from a second world title, 'The General' also won not one, but two performance bonuses from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong. The new two-sport world champion went home that night $100,000 richer.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available to watch back in its entirety for free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.