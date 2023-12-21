“Takeru wins this fight” - Chingiz Allazov sides with Japanese legend Takeru in mega-fight against Rodtang at ONE 165

The superfight between Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 165 has both fans and fellow fighters buzzing. This epic bout between 'The Iron Man' and the 'Natural Born Crusher' is considered a battle between two of the best strikers in the world today.

'The Iron Man', who has an iron grip on the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, will visit the world of kickboxing again to face Takeru, who is the only kickboxer to win the K-1 world title in three separate weight classes.

Amongst the many fighters excited for this bout is none other than ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov. 'Chinga', in an interview with Beyond Kickboxing, provided his take on the fight:

Allazov said:

"Takeru, one of the best kickboxers in the world. He has real kickboxing style. Rodtang is a Muay Thai legend...But in kickboxing, Rodtang has got big problems fighting Takeru..I think maybe. little bit, Takeru wins this fight."

Being that the fight will take place in Takeru's world, it's not surprising that a kickboxing world champion like Allazov will side with his fellow kickboxer. We'll see come fight night if this prediction holds true.

ONE 165 marks ONE Championship’s return to Japan since ONE: Century in 2019 and will go down at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on January 28.

ONE kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Roman Kryklia is also rooting for Takeru against Rodtang

Another fighter who gave his thoughts on the main event of ONE 165 was newly crowned two-sport and two-weight ONE world champion Roman Kryklia.

Kryklia, who won the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 17 two weeks ago, leaned towards Takeru as the bout will be outside his Thai rival's usual Muay Thai ruleset.

Kryklia, who is also the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion, told the media during his post-event interview:

“In kickboxing, I'm not sure if Rodtang is better or not. So I think Takeru will be faster, he has better moves. So I think he's better in kickboxing.”

Watch the full interview here:

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.