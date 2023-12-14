“Absolutely brutal” - Ringside view of Roman Kryklia’s soul-snatching knockout of Alex Roberts has fans wincing

Newly crowned two-weight and two-sport ONE world champion Roman Kryklia etched his name in history at ONE Fight Night 17 last December 8. In front of a euphoric crowd inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Ukrainian striker knocked out WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion Alex Roberts to win the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

He did so by landing a left hook heard around the world. Roman Kryklia now holds three ONE Championship belts: the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world title, the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix title, and the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

@vito.kosar, @kawikaftw, and @mihaimarcu66 were all raving about the brutal left hook Roman Kryklia landed to win his second ONE world title:

"One hell of a knockout 🔥"

"Good scrap"

"Absolutely brutal"

Another fan, @dannyphantom_audio suggested a possible super fight for Kryklia next:

A fight with ONE light-heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion Antoly 'Sladkiy' Malykhin would, hands down, be the biggest Muay Thai bout in recent memory. Here's to hoping that it gets signed next year.

Roman Kryklia vs. Alex Roberts two-round banger play-by-play

Roberts came out aggressively looking to close the gap, expecting Roman Kryklia to utilize his significant reach advantage. The Ukrainian world champion was prepared for this, however, as he viciously knocked 'The Viking’ down within the first 30 seconds of the bout. Roberts instantly returned to his feet and immediately went back to work like nothing happened.

With just seconds to go in the opening round, the Aussie fighter landed a powerful back elbow that appeared to have hurt Kryklia. Roberts violently tried to end the fight then, but with mere seconds left in the round, Kryklia managed to survive.

In the second round, Roberts immediately set out to finish what he started, but it turned out backfiring as Roman Krylia would land a big 2-3 combo, flat-lining Roberts and ending the bout.

Kryklia earned a $50,000 bonus from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong for his impressive world-title winning victory.