“Those kicks are the definition of explosive” - Takeru leaves no stone unturned in his preparation for Rodtang super fight

The massive superfight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 early next year has both the Muay Thai and kickboxing worlds buzzing. This epic clash is a bonafide super fight as 'The Iron Man' and the Japanese superstar are considered two of the greatest strikers of this generation.

Rodtang, who holds the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, will revisit the sport of kickboxing against Takeru, who is the only 3-division K-1 world champion in history.

Two-sport ONE world champion Roman Kryklia believes Takeru can beat Rodtang in a kickboxing match

Newly crowned two-sport and two-weight ONE world champion Roman Kryklia recently chimed in on the upcoming super-fight at ONE 165.

Kryklia, who just won the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 17 last Friday, is leaning towards the Japanese superstar as the bout will be outside Rodtang's usual Muay Thai ruleset.

Kryklia told reporters during his post-event media scrum:

“I'll be ready to see them in kickboxing because in Muay Thai I think Rodtang has a big advantage, in experience and everything else. But in kickboxing, I'm not sure if Rodtang is better or not. So I think Takeru will be faster, he has better moves. So I think he's better in kickboxing.”

Catch the main event of ONE 165, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Sunday, January 28.