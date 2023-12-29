ONE Championship gave combat sports fans around the world one last event, ONE Friday Fights 46 on Friday, December 22 2023. It certainly did not disappoint with the all-Muay Thai card.

The promotion sought to unify the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship between lineal champ Joseph Lasiri and the interim champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event.

Lasiri shocked the world in May 2022 by blitzing Prajanchai for the better part of three rounds where the Thai megastar ultimately ended up retiring from the bout ahead of the fourth round.

“The Hurricane” felt propelled to repeat the feat against his arch-rival, but Prajanchai was more than ready to fend off the Italian star with an “all you can eat” buffet of strikes that he said he prepared a few weeks before the bout.

Prajanchai only needed 88 seconds to exact revenge on Lasiri as he caught him with a massive left elbow to the face that left Lasiri unable to answer the referee’s 10-count.

In the post-event interview, Prajanchai let all his emotions out and said:

“I was very happy to be fighting in front of the prime minister and fighting inside of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. I’m happy that I got to prove myself that I’m good enough to be a champion.”

Prajanchai’s redemption story

Following his 2022 loss to Lasiri, Prajanchai went ballistic in his last three bouts. He earned a dominant unanimous decision win over Kompet Fairtex, knocked out Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to earn interim champ status and then dispatched Akram Hamidi by unanimous decision in September.

As to who he faces first in his second reign as ONE bantamweight champion remains to be seen, it would not be outside of reason to see a trilogy bout with Lasiri happen.