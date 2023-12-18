Prajanchai says he has prepared an ‘all you can eat’ buffet of strikes for rival Joseph Lasiri

ONE Championship will give fans one last hurrah for this year with ONE Friday Fights 46 later this week on December 22. The event will go down inside the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The all-Muay Thai card will feature three world championship matches, with Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s defense of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against fellow Thai megastar Superbon Singha Mawynn serving as the headliner.

As for the other two world title bouts, Prajanchai PK Saenchai will have his shot at redemption as he tries to unify the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship against familiar foe Joseph Lasiri.

Elsewhere, Phetjeeja shoots for the moon against Anissa Meksen in the hopes of claiming the interim ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing strap.

For Prajanchai, this bout is as important as it gets for his career, as he was previously been beaten by Lasiri. While he is training hard for the rematch, he mentioned that he has something ready for the Italian star in an interview with ONE Championship:

“I’ve prepared an 'all you can eat' full course, which includes punches, kicks, knees, and elbows for him to eat.”

Prajanchai’s journey to redemption

After dropping the belt to Lasiri via TKO in May 2022, Prajanchai came back with a vengeance in 2023 and went ballistic in his last three bouts.

Kompet Fairtex fell to him by unanimous decision, and Prajanchai subsequently earned interim champ status by knocking out Sam-A Gaiyanghadao before handily defeating Akram Hamidi by unanimous decision in September.

Prajanchai made it known that he is gunning for his get-back against Lasiri and that it is the only thing that matters to him right now.

