Janet Todd breaks down the underrated aspect of Phetjeeja’s heavy-hitting style: “She has really good boxing movement”

The first thing that stands out from Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom’s fights is her machine-gun-like punches and ferocious power.

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd, though, believes the Thai star is able to launch her high-wire assault because of her underrated footwork and ability to cut angles.

‘JT’ sized up her next challenger in an interview with FightWave:

“What I appreciate about her style is her boxing movement. She has really good boxing movement and that’s allowed me to really work on mine as well, so I hope to be able to display that during the fight.”

In celebration of International Women’s Month, the world’s largest martial arts organization unveiled an all-female event at ONE Fight Night 20 this coming Friday, March 8, at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It’s only fitting that Todd and Phetjeeja will duke it out to unify the atomweight kickboxing world titles in the curtain closer of this epic card.

Considered one of the most technical women strikers in the world, Todd certainly appreciates Phetjeeja’s understanding of the importance of movement in ‘The Art of Eight Limbs’.

Janet Todd wants to end career on a winning note at ONE Fight Night 20

As confirmed by ONE Championship, ONE Fight Night 20 will be Todd’s swan song, marking the end of an era for the decorated striker.

Apart from being one of the best female kickboxers on the planet, the 38-year-old is also a distinguished aerospace engineer by profession.

If this will indeed be Janet Todd’s final walk to the ONE ring, we can expect her to leave it all on the line against the phenomenal Phetjeeja.

