“I took the fun out of it” - Janet Todd admits she put undue pressure on herself in world title loss to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Janet Todd was nearly unstoppable during her run in ONE Championship until she crossed paths with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

The Japanese-American star failed to capture her second piece of undisputed gold when she faced Rodrigues for the undisputed ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 8.

Todd, who then held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and interim Muay Thai world titles, fell to Rodrigues via unanimous decision in their world title unification match in Singapore.

Almost a year after that loss, Janet Todd revealed in an interview with FightWave that she put tremendous pressure on herself.

Todd pointed out she put herself through so much mental anguish that she forgot about what made her fall in love with competing.

“I took away a lot from my last fight. I realized I put a little bit too much pressure on myself to get the belt and I took the fun out of it.”

Todd and Rodrigues put on a Muay Thai classic during their ONE Fight Night 8 meeting, but the Brazilian star ultimately claimed victory through her unrelenting pressure.

Nevertheless, Todd is still a world champion and she’s set to defend her last remaining piece of ONE Championship gold in her next outing.

Todd would figure in another world title unification match when she squares off against ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion Phetjeeja at ONE Fight Night 20 on International Women’s Day.

ONE Fight Night 20 goes down this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Todd's entire interview below:

Phetjeeja “determined” to stop Janet Todd at ONE Fight Night 20

Phetjeeja is undoubtedly one of the brightest young stars in ONE Championship, and she’s ready to hunt down another member of the previous generation.

The Thai phenom captured the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title against the legendary Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46.

In an interview with ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson, Phetjeeja said she’s determined to stop Todd and claim the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

“On that day, I will be fighting Janet Todd. I know that she’s a very strong opponent, but I’m determined. I will do my best to unify the belts and have the [undisputed] belt with me.”