FREE FULL FIGHT: Janet Todd captures atomweight kickboxing gold in tense showdown against Stamp Fairtex

Reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd returns to the Circle on Friday, March 8 to unify the gold against interim titleholder Phetjeeja.

But first, ONE Championship is looking back at Todd’s impressive world title-winning performance against three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex at ONE: King of the Jungle.

“Before atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd collides with interim titleholder Phetjeeja in a World Title unification showdown on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video, relive her nail-biting crowning moment against three-sport megastar Stamp Fairtex in 2020!”

To claim the undisputed world title, ‘JT’ bested one of the best female Thai fighters in the world. At ONE Fight Night 20, she’ll attempt to dispatch another when she meets 206-win phenom Phetjeeja on a night that will feature some of the best women warriors from around the world.

Janet Todd and Phetjeeja lead a loaded ONE Fight Night 20 card in Bangkok

Phetjeeja earned her opportunity to challenge Janet Todd with a dominant decision victory over seven-time world champion Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December. The win earned ‘The Quen’ the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title. She’ll attempt to trade in that interim belt for undisputed gold against the Boxing Works product.

ONE fans will also see the return of ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues as she defends her crown against 30-year-old Spanish standout Cristina Morales.

Also in action will be two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez who meets Yu Yau Pui who will be seeking her sixth-straight victory under the ONE banner.

Which fight are you most looking forward to when ONE returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok next month?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.