“I’m hoping to face the real champion” – Interim atomweight kickboxing ‘Queen’ Phetjeeja wants Janet Todd unification bout next

2023 was huge for Phetjeeja, but her final fight of the calendar year set her up for even bigger and better things as 2024 starts.

‘The Queen’ comes into the new year off the back of a five-fight undefeated streak on the ONE Friday Fights series. The Thai striker was impressive in her displays at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, but her big step-up at the end of the year was what really closed out 2023 in style.

In her kickboxing debut, she beat world renowned Anissa Meksen to secure the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship.

A unification fight with champion Janet Todd awaits her in the near future, and while she is happy to hold this title, she told the South China Morning Post that facing Todd is the real goal in mind.

Phetjeeja said:

"I have waited for this day for a really long time. Before this, I have always been doing Muay Thai. This was my first kickboxing match and I won. I’m really happy and I’m really proud. I know I’m the interim champion, but I’m hoping to face the real champion and get the belt.”

Watch the full interview below:

Phetjeeja impressed on her kickboxing debut to close out the year

It’s a huge ask for any striker to step into a new discipline against one of the best in that specific field, but that’s exactly what Phetjeeja did at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The biggest striking card in the history of the promotion delivered, and so did ‘The Queen’, as she showcased her ability to adapt to a new ruleset.

Replacing the devastating elbow strikes with more of a long-range approach to her striking offense, the Thai standout was victorious on December 22.

A unification fight with Todd is now set to be a huge date in the calendar in 2024. And after her performance against Meksen, many will believe that Phetjeeja has the potential to unify the belts.

