“That was a great fight” – Janet Todd impressed by Phetjeeja’s cruising win over Anissa Meksen

Reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd was impressed with the performance of Thai sensation Phetjeeja at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Known for her incredible skills in the art of eight limbs, ‘The Queen’ strapped on the eight-ounce gloves for a kickboxing clash with seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai titleholder Anissa Meksen at the promotion’s final event of 2023.

Stepping into the role of underdog, 'The Queen' delivered another show-stealing performance, besting ‘C18’ to claim the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing crown.

With the win, ‘The Queen’ has likely set up a title unification clash with undisputed titleholder Janet Todd in 2024. Speaking of the Thai’s stunning victory, ‘JT’ told ONE Championship:

“That was a great fight,” Todd said. “Phetjeeja had good movement against Anissa.”

‘The Queen’ extended her undefeated streak to five in a row under the ONE banner with an incredible 80% finish rate.

Phetjeeja is already preparing for a showdown with Janet Todd

Strapping 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold around her waist for the first time, Phetjeeja is maintaining her challenger mentality as she readies herself for an opportunity to trade in her interim title for undisputed golds.

“I hope Janet Todd is ready for me because I’ll be training very hard to fight her and I want her to be 100 per cent ready to face me,” ‘The Queen’ told ONE in a recent interview.

Though ‘JT’ has been best known for competing in Muay Thai as of late, she holds kickboxing wins over some sensational talent, including Wang Chin Long, Chuang Kai Ting, and the promotion’s only three-sport world champion, Stamp Fairtex.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Friday Fights 46 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.