All-women’s ONE Fight Night 20 lineup set for International Women’s Day at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on March 8

The complete lineup for ONE Championship’s female-only ONE Fight Night 20 card in American primetime is now confirmed, set for the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, March 8.

On top of the previously announced six barnburner contests, the promotion has added another three firefights to celebrate International Women’s Day 2024 with the best women across MMA, Muay Thai, and submission grappling.

In atomweight MMA, Victoria Souza and Noelle Grandjean will duke it out to make a name for themselves after going 1-1 under the ONE banner thus far.

Grandjean debuted with a stunning first-round TKO of Lea Bivins at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022 but fell short in her sophomore outing against So Yul Kim.

Meanwhile, Souza dropped her debut contest to the late Victoria Lee at ONE: Revolution in September 2021 but bounced back with a solid triumph over Indonesia’s Linda Darrow in February last year.

In submission grappling at ONE Fight Night 20, Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialists Mayssa Bastos and Kanae Yamada will open their ONE accounts in a key atomweight contest.

Both stars, black belt holders in ‘The Gentle Art,’ are ready to position themselves as future world title contenders on the global stage, and a victory would more than help their cause.

Bastos, a seven-time BJJ world champion in gi and no-gi, boasts a stacked resume, but she will have it all to do against the skilled 28-year-old Japanese grappling wizard.

Lastly, an atomweight Muay Thai clash between Shir Cohen and Teodora Kirilova will wrap the card in style.

Cohen is out to build on her impressive 7-1 slate, but she will need to be at her best to upset Kirilova, who has remained unbeaten at 14-0.

ONE Fight Night 20 will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.

Full Card For ONE Fight Night 20: Todd Vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video

(c) Janet Todd vs. Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom (ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship Unification)

(c) Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Cristina Morales (ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship)

Jackie Buntan vs. Martine Michieletto (Muay Thai – 130-pound catchweight)

Jihin Radzuan vs. Chihiro Sawada (MMA – atomweight)

Ekaterina Vandaryeva vs. Martyna Kierczynska (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Lara Fernandez vs. Yu Yau Pui (Muay Thai – atomweight)

Victoria Souza vs. Noelle Grandjean (MMA – atomweight)

Mayssa Bastos vs. Kanae Yamada (submission grappling – atomweight)

Shir Cohen vs. Teodora Kirilova (Muay Thai – atomweight)